On Wednesday, Aaron Hicks (coming off going 0-for-3) and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Aaron Hicks At The Plate

  • Hicks is hitting .146 with four walks.
  • Hicks has gotten a hit in five of 19 games this year (26.3%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 19 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Hicks has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored at least once three times this year (15.8%), including one multi-run game.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 29 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Bieber (2-1) takes the mound for the Guardians in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.11 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks 28th, 1.142 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 73rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
