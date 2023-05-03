Aaron Hicks Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Aaron Hicks (coming off going 0-for-3) and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Aaron Hicks At The Plate
- Hicks is hitting .146 with four walks.
- Hicks has gotten a hit in five of 19 games this year (26.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 19 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Hicks has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (15.8%), including one multi-run game.
Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 29 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Bieber (2-1) takes the mound for the Guardians in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.11 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks 28th, 1.142 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 73rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
