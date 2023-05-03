On Wednesday, Anthony Rizzo (batting .211 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo has an OPS of .834, fueled by an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .464. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.

In 23 of 30 games this year (76.7%) Rizzo has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

In 13.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this year (33.3%), Rizzo has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (13.3%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 11 games this season (36.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 15 (88.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

