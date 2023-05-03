Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Anthony Rizzo (batting .211 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Guardians.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Guardians Player Props
|Yankees vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs Guardians
|Yankees vs Guardians Odds
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo has an OPS of .834, fueled by an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .464. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.
- In 23 of 30 games this year (76.7%) Rizzo has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- In 13.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this year (33.3%), Rizzo has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (13.3%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (36.7%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|15 (88.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (29 total, one per game).
- Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.11), 29th in WHIP (1.142), and 73rd in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.