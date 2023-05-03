On Wednesday, Anthony Rizzo (batting .211 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

  • Rizzo has an OPS of .834, fueled by an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .464. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.
  • In 23 of 30 games this year (76.7%) Rizzo has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
  • In 13.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 10 games this year (33.3%), Rizzo has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (13.3%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored in 11 games this season (36.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 13
15 (88.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (29 total, one per game).
  • Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.11), 29th in WHIP (1.142), and 73rd in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.