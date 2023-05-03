On Wednesday, DJ LeMahieu (.278 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .260 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 27 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.2% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (11.1%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this season, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 37.0% of his games this year (10 of 27), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 12 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

