On Wednesday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (hitting .259 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .189 with three walks.

Kiner-Falefa has had a base hit in nine of 22 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 22 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in four of 22 games so far this year.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings