Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jose Trevino -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on May 3 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Guardians Player Props
|Yankees vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs Guardians
|Yankees vs Guardians Odds
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino has two doubles, three home runs and three walks while hitting .234.
- In 12 of 19 games this season (63.2%), Trevino has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.8%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Trevino has driven in a run in six games this season (31.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this year (31.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (29 total, one per game).
- Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks 28th, 1.142 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 73rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.