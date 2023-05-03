On Wednesday, Kyle Higashioka (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

  • Higashioka is hitting .195 with two home runs and two walks.
  • Higashioka has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • In 12 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In five games this year, Higashioka has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in four games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Guardians' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 29 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Bieber (2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.
  • His last time out was on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.11), 29th in WHIP (1.142), and 73rd in K/9 (6.2).
