Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Kyle Higashioka (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is hitting .195 with two home runs and two walks.
- Higashioka has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- In 12 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In five games this year, Higashioka has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Guardians' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 29 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Bieber (2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.11), 29th in WHIP (1.142), and 73rd in K/9 (6.2).
