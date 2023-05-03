Oswaldo Cabrera -- batting .129 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on May 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has four doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .198.
  • Cabrera has picked up a hit in 13 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has homered in just one game this year.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in five games this season (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In seven of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 11
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 29 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • The Guardians will send Bieber (2-1) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the righty went seven innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.11), 29th in WHIP (1.142), and 73rd in K/9 (6.2) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.