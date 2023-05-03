Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Oswaldo Cabrera -- batting .129 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on May 3 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has four doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .198.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 13 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in five games this season (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In seven of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|11
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 29 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians will send Bieber (2-1) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty went seven innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.11), 29th in WHIP (1.142), and 73rd in K/9 (6.2) among pitchers who qualify.
