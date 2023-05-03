Oswaldo Cabrera -- batting .129 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on May 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has four doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .198.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 13 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has homered in just one game this year.

Cabrera has driven in a run in five games this season (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In seven of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 11 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings