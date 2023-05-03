Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians will hit the field against the New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

The Guardians are listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Yankees (+120). A 7.5-run over/under is set in this game.

Yankees vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -145 +120 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have been underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Yankees and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been posted as the underdog six times this season but have yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

This season, New York has been at least a +120 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

New York and its opponents have hit the over in 10 of its 31 games with a total this season.

The Yankees have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-8 6-7 10-4 6-11 13-11 3-4

