Yankees vs. Guardians: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians will hit the field against the New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.
The Guardians are listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Yankees (+120). A 7.5-run over/under is set in this game.
Yankees vs. Guardians Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Guardians
|-145
|+120
|7.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- The Yankees have been underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- When it comes to the total, the Yankees and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have been posted as the underdog six times this season but have yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.
- This season, New York has been at least a +120 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.
- The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- New York and its opponents have hit the over in 10 of its 31 games with a total this season.
- The Yankees have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-8
|6-7
|10-4
|6-11
|13-11
|3-4
