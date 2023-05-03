Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians will take on Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 37 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

New York is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of .227 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

New York has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 122 (3.9 per game).

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Yankees rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

New York has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.

New York has pitched to a 3.63 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.168 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (0-3) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed 10 hits in five innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

None of Schmidt's six starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Schmidt will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Rangers L 5-2 Away Clarke Schmidt Jacob deGrom 4/29/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Jhony Brito Nathan Eovaldi 4/30/2023 Rangers L 15-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Martín Pérez 5/1/2023 Guardians L 3-2 Home Domingo Germán Cal Quantrill 5/2/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Home Gerrit Cole Tanner Bibee 5/3/2023 Guardians - Home Clarke Schmidt Shane Bieber 5/5/2023 Rays - Away Jhony Brito Yonny Chirinos 5/6/2023 Rays - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Drew Rasmussen 5/7/2023 Rays - Away Domingo Germán Josh Fleming 5/8/2023 Athletics - Home Gerrit Cole JP Sears 5/9/2023 Athletics - Home Clarke Schmidt Drew Rucinski

