Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Golden State Warriors are 6.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Thursday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers lead the series 1-0.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Warriors with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Warriors vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Warriors 119 - Lakers 115
Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info
|Warriors vs Lakers Player Props
|Warriors vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Warriors vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Warriors vs Lakers Injury Report
|How to Watch Warriors vs Lakers
Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 6.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (227)
- The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 47.6% of the time, 1.2% more often than the Warriors (39-42-1) this year.
- Golden State covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 51.9% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (27.8%).
- Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Golden State and its opponents have (45 out of 82).
- The Warriors have a .638 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (37-21) this season, better than the .451 winning percentage for the Lakers as a moneyline underdog (23-28).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Warriors Performance Insights
- Golden State is allowing 117.1 points per game this season (21st-ranked in NBA), but it has really shined offensively, averaging 118.9 points per game (second-best).
- With 29.8 assists per game, the Warriors are best in the league in the category.
- The Warriors have been thriving when it comes to three-point shooting this year, ranking best in the NBA in treys per game (16.6) and second-best in three-point percentage (38.5%).
- This season, Golden State has taken 52.1% two-pointers, accounting for 61.5% of the team's buckets. It has shot 47.9% threes (38.5% of the team's baskets).
Lakers Performance Insights
- Los Angeles is sixth in the NBA in points scored (117.2 per game) and 20th in points conceded (116.6).
- With 25.3 assists per game, the Lakers are 15th in the league.
- With 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.6% from downtown, the Lakers are 24th and 24th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
- In 2022-23, Los Angeles has attempted 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 74.8% of Los Angeles' baskets have been 2-pointers, and 25.2% have been 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.