On Friday, Anthony Rizzo (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

  • Rizzo leads New York with an OBP of .374, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .465.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.
  • Rizzo has picked up a hit in 24 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has homered in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 32.3% of his games this season, Rizzo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9%.
  • He has scored a run in 11 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 13
16 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 2.87 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Chirinos will make his first start of the season for the Rays.
  • The 29-year-old right-hander has appeared out of the bullpen four times this season.
  • He has a .64 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .128 against him over his four games this season.
