Celtics vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3
The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 on tap.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|76ers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-2.5)
|214.5
|-140
|+120
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-2.5)
|214.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-2.5)
|214.5
|-135
|+100
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Celtics (-2.5)
|213.5
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
|Celtics vs 76ers Prediction
|Celtics vs 76ers Players to Watch
|Celtics vs 76ers Injury Report
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The Celtics have a +535 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are giving up 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA.
- The 76ers have a +354 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.2 points per game, 14th in the league, and are giving up 110.9 per contest to rank third in the NBA.
- The teams combine to score 233.1 points per game, 18.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these two teams average 222.3 points per game combined, 7.8 more points than this contest's over/under.
- Boston is 45-34-3 ATS this season.
- Philadelphia is 48-34-0 ATS this season.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|28.5
|-115
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|25.5
|-105
|26.6
|Malcolm Brogdon
|14.5
|-115
|14.9
|Derrick White
|11.5
|-125
|12.4
|Marcus Smart
|11.5
|-120
|11.5
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Al Horford or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.