DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, DJ LeMahieu (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .260 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.
- LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In three games this season, he has gone deep (10.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 12 games this season, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 10 of 28 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Rays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.87).
- The Rays allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.6 per game).
- Chirinos will start for the Rays, his first of the season.
- The 29-year-old righty has appeared out of the bullpen four times this season.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .128 against him this season. He has a .64 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings over his four appearances.
