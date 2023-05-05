Gleyber Torres -- with an on-base percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, 114 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Yonny Chirinos on the hill, on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .236.

In 61.3% of his games this season (19 of 31), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (16.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Torres has an RBI in six of 31 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored in 13 of 31 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 12 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (66.7%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings