Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Trevino -- with a slugging percentage of .531 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Yonny Chirinos on the mound, on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Guardians.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is batting .246 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.
- This year, Trevino has totaled at least one hit in 13 of 20 games (65.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in three games this season (15.0%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In seven games this season (35.0%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Rays' 2.87 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 20 home runs (0.6 per game), the least in the league.
- Chirinos gets the call to start for the Rays, his first of the season.
- The 29-year-old righty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of four appearances so far.
- In four appearances this season, he has a .64 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .128 against him.
