Jose Trevino -- with a slugging percentage of .531 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Yonny Chirinos on the mound, on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Guardians.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino is batting .246 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.
  • This year, Trevino has totaled at least one hit in 13 of 20 games (65.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in three games this season (15.0%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In seven games this season (35.0%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 8
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 2.87 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender 20 home runs (0.6 per game), the least in the league.
  • Chirinos gets the call to start for the Rays, his first of the season.
  • The 29-year-old righty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of four appearances so far.
  • In four appearances this season, he has a .64 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .128 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.