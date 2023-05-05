Tommy Fleetwood currently leads the way (-6, +5000 to win) after one round of play at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship .

Want to place a bet on the Wells Fargo Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Wells Fargo Championship Second Round Information

Start Time: 6:50 AM ET

6:50 AM ET Venue: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par/Distance: Par 71/7,448 yards

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Wells Fargo Championship Best Odds to Win

Rory McIlroy

Tee Time: 12:54 PM ET

12:54 PM ET Current Rank: 16th (-3)

16th (-3) Odds to Win: +750

McIlroy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -3 4 1 16th

Click here to bet on McIlroy at the Wells Fargo Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Patrick Cantlay

Tee Time: 12:43 PM ET

12:43 PM ET Current Rank: 7th (-4)

7th (-4) Odds to Win: +1200

Cantlay Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -4 4 2 7th

Click here to bet on Cantlay with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Xander Schauffele

Tee Time: 7:23 AM ET

7:23 AM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-5)

2nd (-5) Odds to Win: +1600

Schauffele Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -5 5 2 2nd

Want to place a bet on Schauffele in the Wells Fargo Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Tony Finau

Tee Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Current Rank: 58th (E)

58th (E) Odds to Win: +1600

Finau Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 71 E 4 2 58th

Think Finau can win the Wells Fargo Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Viktor Hovland

Tee Time: 7:45 AM ET

7:45 AM ET Current Rank: 58th (E)

58th (E) Odds to Win: +1800

Hovland Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 71 E 4 4 58th

Click here to bet on Hovland at the Wells Fargo Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Wells Fargo Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Jordan Spieth 79th (+1) +1800 Cameron Young 58th (E) +1800 Justin Thomas 16th (-3) +2200 Sung-Jae Im 25th (-2) +2500 Collin Morikawa 101st (+2) +2500 Max Homa 36th (-1) +2500 Matthew Fitzpatrick 25th (-2) +2500 Jason Day 79th (+1) +2800 Rickie Fowler 58th (E) +3300 Sam Burns 58th (E) +3300

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.