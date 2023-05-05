Willie Calhoun -- hitting .290 with two home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Yonny Chirinos on the mound, on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Guardians.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun is batting .250 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
  • In 60.0% of his games this season (nine of 15), Calhoun has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (20.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has gone deep in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Calhoun has driven in a run in five games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four games this year (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Rays have a 2.87 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Chirinos gets the call to start for the Rays, his first this season.
  • The 29-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of four appearances so far.
  • In four appearances this season, he has a .64 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .128 against him.
