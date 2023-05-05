Willie Calhoun -- hitting .290 with two home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Yonny Chirinos on the mound, on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Guardians.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is batting .250 with a double, two home runs and three walks.

In 60.0% of his games this season (nine of 15), Calhoun has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (20.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Calhoun has driven in a run in five games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four games this year (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

