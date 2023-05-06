The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rays.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo has an OPS of .821, fueled by an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .454. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 67th in the league in slugging.

Rizzo has gotten a hit in 25 of 32 games this year (78.1%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (21.9%).

In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.5%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 10 games this year (31.3%), Rizzo has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.5%) he had more than one.

He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 16 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

