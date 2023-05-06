The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rays.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

  • Rizzo has an OPS of .821, fueled by an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .454. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 67th in the league in slugging.
  • Rizzo has gotten a hit in 25 of 32 games this year (78.1%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (21.9%).
  • In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.5%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 10 games this year (31.3%), Rizzo has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.5%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 14
16 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 2.91 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.66 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • In six games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 3.66 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .264 to his opponents.
