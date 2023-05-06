DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, DJ LeMahieu (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2) in his last appearance against the Rays.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Rays Player Props
|Yankees vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs Rays
|Yankees vs Rays Odds
|Yankees vs Rays Prediction
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .275.
- LeMahieu will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 over the course of his last outings.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 20 of 29 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 29), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 12 games this year, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 11 of 29 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 2.91 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 21 home runs (0.6 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- The Rays are sending Rasmussen (3-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.66 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.66, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.