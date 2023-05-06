Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and Harrison Bader, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI last time in action, battle Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Harrison Bader At The Plate (2022)
- Bader hit .250 with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 15 walks.
- Bader picked up a base hit in 60 of 95 games last season (63.2%), with at least two hits in 19 of those games (20.0%).
- He hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games in 2022 (10 of 95), including 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Bader drove in a run in 26.3% of his games last year (25 of 95), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (9.5%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He came around to score 35 times in 95 games (36.8%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (10.5%).
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.229
|AVG
|.270
|.277
|OBP
|.310
|.340
|SLG
|.372
|11
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|18
|25/7
|K/BB
|37/8
|6
|SB
|11
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|46
|31 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|29 (63.0%)
|6 (12.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (28.3%)
|19 (38.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (34.8%)
|4 (8.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (13.0%)
|9 (18.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (34.8%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrendered 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.66 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.66, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .264 against him.
