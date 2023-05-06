The New York Knicks, Immanuel Quickley included, will be in action at 3:30 PM on Saturday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 111-105 win over the Heat (his previous game) Quickley put up six points.

We're going to break down Quickley's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 14.9 15.3 Rebounds -- 4.2 3.2 Assists -- 3.4 2.6 PRA -- 22.5 21.1 PR 10.5 19.1 18.5 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.3



Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Immanuel Quickley Insights vs. the Heat

Quickley is responsible for taking 12.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.6 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 16.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

Quickley's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.

The Heat allow 109.8 points per contest, second-ranked in the league.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the league, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Heat have allowed 25.6 per contest, 14th in the league.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/2/2023 9 6 1 0 0 0 0 4/30/2023 27 9 2 1 1 0 1 3/29/2023 32 24 1 4 2 0 3 3/22/2023 19 5 4 3 1 0 2 3/3/2023 22 21 2 3 5 0 1 2/2/2023 37 8 6 4 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.