Jalen Brunson be on the court for the New York Knicks at 3:30 PM on Saturday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Brunson, in his previous game (May 2 win against the Heat) produced 30 points and two steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Brunson's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24 26.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 4 Assists 5.5 6.2 5.3 PRA 33.5 33.7 35.5 PR 28.5 27.5 30.2 3PM 2.5 2 2.4



Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Heat

Brunson is responsible for taking 16.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.6 per game.

He's attempted 4.7 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brunson's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 101 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

The Heat give up 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 25.6 assists per contest, the Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the NBA, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/2/2023 39 30 5 2 6 0 2 4/30/2023 40 25 5 7 0 0 1 3/29/2023 30 12 2 3 1 0 0 3/22/2023 37 25 6 6 2 0 1 3/3/2023 35 25 2 8 3 0 2

