Jalen Brunson NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Knicks vs. Heat - May 6
Jalen Brunson be on the court for the New York Knicks at 3:30 PM on Saturday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
If you'd like to place a wager on Brunson's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|24.5
|24
|26.2
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.5
|4
|Assists
|5.5
|6.2
|5.3
|PRA
|33.5
|33.7
|35.5
|PR
|28.5
|27.5
|30.2
|3PM
|2.5
|2
|2.4
Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Heat
- Brunson is responsible for taking 16.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.6 per game.
- He's attempted 4.7 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Brunson's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 101 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.
- The Heat give up 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.
- Giving up 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.
- Allowing 25.6 assists per contest, the Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the NBA, conceding 13.1 makes per game.
Jalen Brunson vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/2/2023
|39
|30
|5
|2
|6
|0
|2
|4/30/2023
|40
|25
|5
|7
|0
|0
|1
|3/29/2023
|30
|12
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3/22/2023
|37
|25
|6
|6
|2
|0
|1
|3/3/2023
|35
|25
|2
|8
|3
|0
|2
