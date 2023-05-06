Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Trevino -- with a slugging percentage of .484 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Drew Rasmussen on the mound, on May 6 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is hitting .235 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- Trevino has gotten a hit in 13 of 21 games this year (61.9%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In seven games this season (33.3%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 21 games so far this year.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Rays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.91).
- The Rays surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.6 per game).
- The Rays will send Rasmussen (3-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.66 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.66, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .264 batting average against him.
