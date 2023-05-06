Josh Hart and his New York Knicks teammates match up versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Hart had 14 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in his previous game, which ended in a 111-105 win against the Heat.

In this article we will look at Hart's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.8 10.6 Rebounds 8.5 7.8 8.7 Assists 3.5 3.8 3.3 PRA 22.5 21.4 22.6 PR 18.5 17.6 19.3 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Josh Hart's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Josh Hart Insights vs. the Heat

The Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have allowed 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the league.

The Heat give up 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the league.

Allowing 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

Josh Hart vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/2/2023 32 14 11 9 2 0 1 4/30/2023 43 10 8 4 0 1 0 3/29/2023 29 13 8 3 1 0 2 3/22/2023 30 12 4 3 2 1 2 3/3/2023 33 5 7 3 0 1 2 11/7/2022 37 12 9 8 1 0 2 10/26/2022 31 10 6 6 1 1 3

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Hart or any of his Knicks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.