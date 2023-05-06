The Miami Heat are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC

Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 113 - Knicks 112

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4)

Knicks (+ 4) Pick OU: Over (209)



The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 18.3% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this season.

Miami covers the spread when it is a 4-point favorite or more 25.8% of the time. That's less often than New York covers as an underdog of 4 or more (46.7%).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Miami does it in fewer games (48.8% of the time) than New York (53.7%).

The Heat have a .621 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-22) this season while the Knicks have a .488 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (20-21).

Knicks Performance Insights

With 116 points scored per game and 113.1 points conceded, New York is 11th in the league offensively and 12th defensively.

This season the Knicks are third-worst in the NBA in assists at 22.9 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.6). They are 19th in 3-point percentage at 35.4%.

New York takes 60% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.9% of New York's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30.1% are 3-pointers.

