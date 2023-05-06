The Miami Heat and the New York Knicks will go head to head in Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in the NBA) and give up 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks have a +240 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 116 points per game, 11th in the league, and are giving up 113.1 per outing to rank 12th in the NBA.

The teams average 225.5 points per game combined, 16.5 more points than this game's total.

These teams allow a combined 222.9 points per game, 13.9 more points than this contest's total.

Miami has covered 30 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.

New York has covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread this year.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jalen Brunson 24.5 -120 24.0 Julius Randle 22.5 -120 25.1 RJ Barrett 20.5 +100 19.6 Josh Hart 10.5 -105 9.8 Immanuel Quickley 8.5 -115 14.9

