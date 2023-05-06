The Miami Heat will meet the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Watch Heat vs. Knicks with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 47% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 48.2% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.

New York is 21-12 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank third.

The Knicks' 116 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

New York is 35-19 when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks score 117.3 points per game at home, 2.5 more than away (114.8). On defense they concede 113 per game, 0.2 fewer points than away (113.2).

In 2022-23 New York is giving up 0.2 fewer points per game at home (113) than on the road (113.2).

At home the Knicks are collecting 23.5 assists per game, 1.1 more than away (22.4).

Knicks Injuries