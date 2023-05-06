Bam Adebayo and Julius Randle are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks play at FTX Arena on Saturday (beginning at 3:30 PM ET).

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-120) 7.5 (-120) 3.5 (-111) 2.5 (-128)

Randle is averaging 25.1 points during the 2022-23 season, 2.6 more than Saturday's prop total.

Randle's rebounding average of 10 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (7.5).

Randle's assist average -- 4.1 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (3.5).

Randle averages 2.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-120) 3.5 (-149) 5.5 (-105) 2.5 (+110)

Jalen Brunson has put up 24 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 0.5 points fewer than Saturday's points prop total.

Brunson has grabbed 3.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Saturday.

Brunson has averaged 6.2 assists per game this season, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Saturday (5.5).

Brunson has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 8.5 (-115) 1.5 (-154) 1.5 (-105) 1.5 (+125)

The 8.5-point over/under set for Immanuel Quickley on Saturday is 6.4 less than his season scoring average (14.9).

He has collected 4.2 rebounds per game, 2.7 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Quickley averages 3.4 assists, 1.9 more than Saturday's prop bet (1.5).

He makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet total on Saturday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (+100) 8.5 (+110) 3.5 (-111)

The 17.5-point total set for Adebayo on Saturday is 2.9 fewer points than his season scoring average.

Adebayo has averaged 9.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (8.5).

Adebayo has averaged 3.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (3.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-120) 3.5 (-149) 5.5 (-105) 2.5 (+110)

The 22.9 points Jimmy Butler scores per game are 4.6 less than his over/under on Saturday (27.5).

He grabs 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet on Saturday.

Butler has collected 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

He 0.6 made three-pointers average is 0.9 lower than his prop bet on Saturday.

