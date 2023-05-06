The Miami Heat are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under of 209.5.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -3.5 209.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York has played 69 games this season that ended with a combined score over 209.5 points.
  • New York has a 229.1-point average over/under in its outings this season, 19.6 more points than this game's total.
  • New York is 46-36-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Knicks have been victorious in 19, or 48.7%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, New York has won three of its 11 games, or 27.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6
Knicks 69 84.1% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • New York has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Knicks have gone over the total three times.
  • This season, New York is 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). Away, it is 27-14-0 ATS (.659).
  • The Knicks' 116 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up to opponents.
  • New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 30-52 12-28 41-41
Knicks 46-36 13-9 44-38

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Heat Knicks
109.5
Points Scored (PG)
 116
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
13-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-21
19-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 35-19
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
25-36
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 29-3
38-23
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-2

