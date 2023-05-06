The Miami Heat are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under of 209.5.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -3.5 209.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has played 69 games this season that ended with a combined score over 209.5 points.

New York has a 229.1-point average over/under in its outings this season, 19.6 more points than this game's total.

New York is 46-36-0 against the spread this season.

The Knicks have been victorious in 19, or 48.7%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, New York has won three of its 11 games, or 27.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6 Knicks 69 84.1% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Knicks have gone over the total three times.

This season, New York is 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). Away, it is 27-14-0 ATS (.659).

The Knicks' 116 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up to opponents.

New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 30-52 12-28 41-41 Knicks 46-36 13-9 44-38

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Heat Knicks 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 116 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 13-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-21 19-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-19 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 25-36 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-3 38-23 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-2

