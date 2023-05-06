Knicks vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Heat are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under of 209.5.
Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-3.5
|209.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has played 69 games this season that ended with a combined score over 209.5 points.
- New York has a 229.1-point average over/under in its outings this season, 19.6 more points than this game's total.
- New York is 46-36-0 against the spread this season.
- The Knicks have been victorious in 19, or 48.7%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, New York has won three of its 11 games, or 27.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 40% chance of walking away with the win.
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 209.5
|% of Games Over 209.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|225.5
|109.8
|222.9
|219.6
|Knicks
|69
|84.1%
|116
|225.5
|113.1
|222.9
|224.8
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Knicks have gone over the total three times.
- This season, New York is 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). Away, it is 27-14-0 ATS (.659).
- The Knicks' 116 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up to opponents.
- New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.
Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|30-52
|12-28
|41-41
|Knicks
|46-36
|13-9
|44-38
Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights
|Heat
|Knicks
|109.5
|116
|30
|11
|13-12
|33-21
|19-6
|35-19
|109.8
|113.1
|2
|12
|25-36
|29-3
|38-23
|30-2
