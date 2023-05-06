The New York Knicks (47-35) are monitoring two players on the injury report ahead of Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat (44-38) at FTX Arena on Saturday, May 6 at 3:30 PM ET.

The Knicks beat the Heat 111-105 on Tuesday when they last played. Jalen Brunson's team-high 30 points led the Knicks to the win. Caleb Martin had 22 points for the Heat.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out For Season (Knee), Jimmy Butler: Questionable (Ankle), Haywood Highsmith: Questionable (Knee), Caleb Martin: Questionable (Back), Tyler Herro: Out (Hand)

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks put up 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat give up to opponents (109.8).

New York is 35-19 when it scores more than 109.8 points.

In their previous 10 games, the Knicks are scoring 108.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than their season average (116).

New York connects on 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.7%.

The Knicks' 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank sixth in the NBA, and the 111.7 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 16th in the league.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -4 209

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.