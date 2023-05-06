The Miami Heat (44-38) play the New York Knicks (47-35) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday at FTX Arena. Jimmy Butler of the Heat and Julius Randle of the Knicks are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat

Game Day: Saturday, May 6

Knicks' Last Game

On Tuesday, the Knicks beat the Heat 111-105, led by Jalen Brunson with 30 points (plus two assists and five rebounds). Caleb Martin was the top scorer for the losing squad with 22 points while adding one assist and eight boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 30 5 2 2 0 6 Julius Randle 25 12 8 0 0 3 RJ Barrett 24 3 3 0 0 5

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle is averaging team highs in points (25.1 per game) and rebounds (10). And he is contributing 4.1 assists, making 46% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.

Brunson is No. 1 on the Knicks in assists (6.2 per game), and averages 24 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley is putting up 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.

The Knicks get 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from RJ Barrett.

The Knicks receive 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Josh Hart.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM RJ Barrett 18.3 4.2 3.3 0.9 0.2 1.3 Mitchell Robinson 7.6 10.4 0.8 0.9 2.7 0 Jalen Brunson 17.5 3.1 3.3 1.4 0.1 1.5 Josh Hart 10.6 8.7 3.3 1.2 0.4 0.8 Immanuel Quickley 15.3 3.2 2.6 0.8 0 2.3

