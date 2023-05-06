Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .103 with a double, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Oswaldo Cabrera and the New York Yankees take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Drew Rasmussen) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .188 with four doubles, a home run and five walks.
- In 13 of 29 games this season (44.8%) Cabrera has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (13.8%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- In five games this season, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In eight of 29 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Rays' 2.91 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.6 per game).
- The Rays will send Rasmussen (3-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.66 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 3.66 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
