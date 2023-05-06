RJ Barrett and the rest of the New York Knicks take the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 3:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 111-105 win versus the Heat, Barrett tallied 24 points.

Below, we break down Barrett's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.6 19.7 Rebounds 4.5 5 4.9 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.4 PRA 28.5 27.4 28 PR 25.5 24.6 24.6 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of RJ Barrett's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 16.1% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.1 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 11.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

The Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have given up 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

The Heat concede 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the NBA.

The Heat allow 25.6 assists per contest, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.

RJ Barrett vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/2/2023 38 24 3 3 5 0 0 4/30/2023 40 26 9 7 1 0 1 3/29/2023 34 12 5 0 2 1 0 3/22/2023 36 26 6 5 3 0 0 3/3/2023 29 17 2 2 0 0 1 2/2/2023 41 30 8 4 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Barrett or any of his Knicks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.