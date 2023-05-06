RJ Barrett NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Knicks vs. Heat - May 6
RJ Barrett and the rest of the New York Knicks take the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 3:30 PM ET.
Below, we break down Barrett's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.
RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|20.5
|19.6
|19.7
|Rebounds
|4.5
|5
|4.9
|Assists
|2.5
|2.8
|3.4
|PRA
|28.5
|27.4
|28
|PR
|25.5
|24.6
|24.6
|3PM
|1.5
|1.7
|1.5
RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, he's put up 16.1% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.1 per contest.
- This season, he's accounted for 11.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.
- The Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Heat have given up 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.
- The Heat concede 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the NBA.
- The Heat allow 25.6 assists per contest, 14th-ranked in the NBA.
- Giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.
RJ Barrett vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/2/2023
|38
|24
|3
|3
|5
|0
|0
|4/30/2023
|40
|26
|9
|7
|1
|0
|1
|3/29/2023
|34
|12
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3/22/2023
|36
|26
|6
|5
|3
|0
|0
|3/3/2023
|29
|17
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2/2/2023
|41
|30
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
