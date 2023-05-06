The New York Yankees and Willie Calhoun, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is hitting .240 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

In 56.3% of his 16 games this season, Calhoun has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 16 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In five games this year, Calhoun has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

