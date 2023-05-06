The New York Yankees and Willie Calhoun, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun is hitting .240 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
  • In 56.3% of his 16 games this season, Calhoun has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In 16 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In five games this year, Calhoun has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in four games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Rays' 2.91 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Rasmussen (3-2 with a 3.66 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.66, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .264 batting average against him.
