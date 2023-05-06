Yankees vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.
The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Yankees have +155 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).
Yankees vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-190
|+155
|7.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- The Yankees have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, the Yankees and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Yankees' past 10 contests.
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have won in one of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- New York has played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- New York and its opponents have hit the over in 11 of its 33 games with a total this season.
- The Yankees have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-8
|6-8
|10-4
|7-12
|14-12
|3-4
