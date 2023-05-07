On Sunday, Anthony Rizzo (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Javy Guerra. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Rays.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Starter: Javy Guerra

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York with an OBP of .362, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .444.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 49th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.

Rizzo enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .286.

Rizzo has had a hit in 26 of 33 games this year (78.8%), including multiple hits seven times (21.2%).

In four games this season, he has gone deep (12.1%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 10 games this season (30.3%), Rizzo has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.1%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 39.4% of his games this year (13 of 33), with two or more runs three times (9.1%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 16 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings