The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.343 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Javy Guerra and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Starter: Javy Guerra

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .274 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.

LeMahieu is batting .389 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

LeMahieu has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this year (21 of 30), with more than one hit seven times (23.3%).

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 13 games this year, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.0%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings