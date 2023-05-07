On Sunday, Gleyber Torres (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Javy Guerra. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Javy Guerra
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .237.
  • Torres has gotten a hit in 21 of 33 games this year (63.6%), with multiple hits on five occasions (15.2%).
  • He has gone deep in four games this season (12.1%), homering in 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Torres has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (21.2%), with more than one RBI in four of them (12.1%).
  • He has scored in 15 games this year (45.5%), including three multi-run games (9.1%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 14
11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (71.4%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have a 2.91 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays give up the fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Rays will look to Guerra (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander threw one scoreless inning against the New York Yankees without surrendering a hit.
