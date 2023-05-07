On Sunday, Harrison Bader (coming off going 2-for-2 with two RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Javy Guerra. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Rays.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Javy Guerra

Javy Guerra TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate (2022)

Bader hit .250 with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 15 walks.

Bader had a hit in 60 of 95 games last season, with multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He went yard in 10.5% of his games last year (10 of 95), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Bader drove in a run in 26.3% of his 95 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 9.5% of those games (nine). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He touched home plate in 36.8% of his games last season (35 of 95), with two or more runs on 10 occasions (10.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 42 GP 41 .229 AVG .270 .277 OBP .310 .340 SLG .372 11 XBH 7 2 HR 3 12 RBI 18 25/7 K/BB 37/8 6 SB 11 Home Away 49 GP 46 31 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (63.0%) 6 (12.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (28.3%) 19 (38.8%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (34.8%) 4 (8.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (13.0%) 9 (18.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (34.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)