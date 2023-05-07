Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- hitting .267 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Javy Guerra on the mound, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Rays.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Javy Guerra
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is batting .213 with a double and three walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 11 of 25 games this season (44.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 25 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in four games this year (16.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 11
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 2.91 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Guerra (0-0) gets the start for the Rays, his second of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander threw one scoreless inning against the New York Yankees without surrendering a hit.
