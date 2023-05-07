Jose Trevino -- with a slugging percentage of .484 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Javy Guerra on the mound, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Javy Guerra
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino has two doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .235.
  • In 13 of 21 games this year (61.9%), Trevino has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.3%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • In seven games this year (33.3%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 9
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Rays' 2.91 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Guerra (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Yankees without surrendering a hit.
