Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Oswaldo Cabrera -- batting .103 with a double, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Javy Guerra on the mound, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Javy Guerra
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Rays Player Props
|Yankees vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Rays Prediction
|How to Watch Yankees vs Rays
|Yankees vs Rays Odds
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has four doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .188.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 44.8% of his 29 games this season, with at least two hits in 13.8% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 29 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in five games this year (17.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this year (27.6%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 2.91 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 21 home runs (0.6 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Guerra (0-0) makes the start for the Rays, his second of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Yankees without surrendering a hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.