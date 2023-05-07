Yankees vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (27-7) and the New York Yankees (18-16) squaring off at Tropicana Field (on May 7) at 1:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-2 victory for the Rays.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (5-0) to the mound, while Javy Guerra will take the ball for the Rays.
Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, Yankees 2.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 16, or 64%, of those games.
- This season New York has won 14 of its 23 games, or 60.9%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 133 (3.9 per game).
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.54).
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 1
|Guardians
|L 3-2
|Domingo Germán vs Cal Quantrill
|May 2
|Guardians
|W 4-2
|Gerrit Cole vs Tanner Bibee
|May 3
|Guardians
|W 4-3
|Clarke Schmidt vs Shane Bieber
|May 5
|@ Rays
|L 5-4
|Jhony Brito vs Yonny Chirinos
|May 6
|@ Rays
|W 3-2
|Domingo Germán vs Drew Rasmussen
|May 7
|@ Rays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Javy Guerra
|May 8
|Athletics
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs JP Sears
|May 9
|Athletics
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Drew Rucinski
|May 10
|Athletics
|-
|Jhony Brito vs Kyle Muller
|May 11
|Rays
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Drew Rasmussen
|May 12
|Rays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Josh Fleming
