Sunday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (27-7) and the New York Yankees (18-16) squaring off at Tropicana Field (on May 7) at 1:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-2 victory for the Rays.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (5-0) to the mound, while Javy Guerra will take the ball for the Rays.

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, Yankees 2.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 16, or 64%, of those games.

This season New York has won 14 of its 23 games, or 60.9%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 133 (3.9 per game).

The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.54).

