Gerrit Cole gets the nod for the New York Yankees on Sunday at Tropicana Field against Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSUN

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are 11th in baseball with 40 total home runs.

New York is 23rd in baseball, slugging .378.

The Yankees are 26th in the majors with a .228 batting average.

New York is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.9 runs per game (133 total).

The Yankees' .298 on-base percentage is the third-worst in baseball.

The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 10th in MLB.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.

New York has a 3.54 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.170).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Cole (5-0) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 1.35 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Cole is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Cole will look to extend an eight-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.6 innings per appearance).

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/1/2023 Guardians L 3-2 Home Domingo Germán Cal Quantrill 5/2/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Home Gerrit Cole Tanner Bibee 5/3/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Home Clarke Schmidt Shane Bieber 5/5/2023 Rays L 5-4 Away Jhony Brito Yonny Chirinos 5/6/2023 Rays W 3-2 Away Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen 5/7/2023 Rays - Away Gerrit Cole Javy Guerra 5/8/2023 Athletics - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. JP Sears 5/9/2023 Athletics - Home Clarke Schmidt Drew Rucinski 5/10/2023 Athletics - Home Jhony Brito Kyle Muller 5/11/2023 Rays - Home Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen 5/12/2023 Rays - Home Gerrit Cole Josh Fleming

