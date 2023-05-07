Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (18-16) will visit Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (27-7) at Tropicana Field on Sunday, May 7, with a start time of 1:40 PM ET.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Rays have +100 odds to win. A 7.5-run total has been set for this game.

Yankees vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (5-0, 1.35 ERA) vs Javy Guerra - TB (0-0, 6.30 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Yankees versus Rays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Yankees (-120) in this matchup, means that you think the Yankees will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.33 back.

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 25 times and won 16, or 64%, of those games.

The Yankees have gone 14-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (60.9% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rays were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

The Rays have played as an underdog of +100 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Rays are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 8th 3rd Win AL East +450 - 3rd

