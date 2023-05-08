Anthony Rizzo, with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, May 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Rays.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

  • Rizzo has an OPS of .839, fueled by an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .465. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.
  • Rizzo will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
  • Rizzo has picked up a hit in 79.4% of his 34 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.6% of them.
  • In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.7%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
  • Rizzo has driven home a run in 11 games this year (32.4%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games.
  • He has scored in 41.2% of his games this season (14 of 34), with two or more runs three times (8.8%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 16
16 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (7.25).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 58 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.06, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
