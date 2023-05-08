Anthony Rizzo, with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, May 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Rays.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo has an OPS of .839, fueled by an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .465. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

Rizzo will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Rizzo has picked up a hit in 79.4% of his 34 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.6% of them.

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.7%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Rizzo has driven home a run in 11 games this year (32.4%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games.

He has scored in 41.2% of his games this season (14 of 34), with two or more runs three times (8.8%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 16 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings