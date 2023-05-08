DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DJ LeMahieu -- with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on May 8 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Rays.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .279.
- LeMahieu is batting .368 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 71.0% of his 31 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.8% of them.
- Looking at the 31 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (9.7%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has driven in a run in 13 games this season (41.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 13 games this year (41.9%), including multiple runs in three games.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (7.25).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 58 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (second-most in the league).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In six games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.06, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
