Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on May 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rays.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is batting .242 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 walks.

Torres has picked up a hit in 22 of 34 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

In four games this season, he has homered (11.8%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

Torres has had an RBI in eight games this year (23.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.8%).

He has scored in 44.1% of his games this season (15 of 34), with two or more runs three times (8.8%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (66.7%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

