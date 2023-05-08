Harrison Bader -- 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on May 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and two RBI) against the Rays.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Harrison Bader At The Plate (2022)

Bader hit .250 with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 15 walks.

Bader picked up a hit in 63.2% of his games last season (60 of 95), with at least two hits in 19 of those contests (20.0%).

He went yard in 10 of 95 games in 2022 (10.5%), including 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Bader picked up an RBI in 25 games last season out of 95 (26.3%), including multiple RBIs in 9.5% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

He came around to score in 35 of his 95 games a season ago (36.8%), with two or more runs scored 10 times (10.5%).

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 42 GP 41 .229 AVG .270 .277 OBP .310 .340 SLG .372 11 XBH 7 2 HR 3 12 RBI 18 25/7 K/BB 37/8 6 SB 11 Home Away 49 GP 46 31 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (63.0%) 6 (12.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (28.3%) 19 (38.8%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (34.8%) 4 (8.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (13.0%) 9 (18.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (34.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)