On Monday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (coming off going 0-for-3) and the New York Yankees play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is batting .203 with a double and three walks.

In 11 of 26 games this season (42.3%), Kiner-Falefa has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 26 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Kiner-Falefa has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in four games this year (15.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings